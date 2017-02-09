“Summer of Love 50th Anniversary” concert canceled

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The city of San Francisco has denied a permit to host the “Summer of Love 50th Anniversary” concert.

The free concert, scheduled for June 4 in Golden Gate Park, was expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

The promoter, Boots Hughston, said he met all the city’s demands and will appeal the city’s decision to deny his request for a permit.

In a letter to the event’s promoter last week, San Francisco’s Recreation and Parks Department expressed deep concerns for how security and crowd control would be handled due to his “numerous misrepresentations of material fact.”

Hughston said he already had about two dozen performers line up including the remnants of Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin’s Big Brother and the Holding Company and the Santana Blues Band.

The “Summer of Love 50th Anniversary” concert was to be a focal point of cultural events planned to mark the 1967 counterculture movement known as the Summer of Love.