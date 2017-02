SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — For the third day in a row, storms are causing several schools in Santa Cruz County to close Thursday, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

This week’s powerful storm has created dangerous conditions all over the county.

Every school in San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District school will be closed today.

Happy Valley Elementary School and Bonny Doon Elementary School, both in Santa Cruz, are also closed due to hazardous weather conditions.