Solano County residents urged to prepare for winter storm

are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON)– Solano County is setting up security measures to prepare for the brunt of Thursday’s storm.

The National Weather Service forecasts between two and four inches of rain to fall in the Napa hills, affecting the Solano County watershed on Thursday.

Thursday’s storm is being hailed as the most powerful of the season.

Solano County officials say to expect strong winds, flooding, and travel delays.

Officials are warning residents to take necessary precautions such as paying attention to road signs, avoiding flood areas, and staying up to date on weather conditions.

