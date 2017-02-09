Solano County residents urged to prepare for winter storm

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON)– Solano County is setting up security measures to prepare for the brunt of Thursday’s storm.

The National Weather Service forecasts between two and four inches of rain to fall in the Napa hills, affecting the Solano County watershed on Thursday.

Thursday’s storm is being hailed as the most powerful of the season.

Solano County officials say to expect strong winds, flooding, and travel delays.

Officials are warning residents to take necessary precautions such as paying attention to road signs, avoiding flood areas, and staying up to date on weather conditions.