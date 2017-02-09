The World According to Gary: Charles Oakley showdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich discuss the Charles Oakley altercation, Klay Thompson’s return, and Christie Brinkley’s Sports Illustrated cover.

Charles Oakley got into a physical altercation with Madison Square Garden security during Wednesday’s Knicks game.

In more basketball news, Klay Thompson returned to the court after missing two days of practice to attend his grandfather’s funeral.

Sports Illustrated released its latest issue with 63-year-old Christie Brinkley on the cover. She first graced the cover of the sports magazine in 1979, more than 37 years ago.