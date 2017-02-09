Train service interrupted in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON)- A car accident in Santa Clara Thursday morning interrupted regular Valley Transportation Authority train service.

The accident was an isolated incident, but light rail service on the mountain view Winchester line between Old Ironsides and Fair Oaks is affected.

A bus bridge is in place for passengers between Old Ironsides and Fair Oaks until further notice.

