Train service interrupted in Santa Clara

By Published: Updated:
vta

SANTA CLARA (KRON)- A car accident in Santa Clara Thursday morning interrupted regular Valley Transportation Authority train service.

The accident was an isolated incident, but light rail service on the mountain view Winchester line between Old Ironsides and Fair Oaks is affected.

A bus bridge is in place for passengers between Old Ironsides and Fair Oaks until further notice.

Stay with KRON4 for more information on when regular service will be restored.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s