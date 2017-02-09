Two Caltrans workers run over by dump truck on HWY 17 in Santa Cruz, 1 dead

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (KRON) – Two Caltrans workers restoring Highway 17 after a mudslide in the Santa Cruz Mountains were run over Thursday by a dump truck that was also working in the area.

KRON4 reporter, Rob Fladeboe, was on the scene and said the accident happened around 12:15 p.m along the northbound lanes on Highway 17.

The two workers were working on hwy 17 damage caused by Tuesday’s mudslide alongside the truck.

The dump truck was hauling dirt from the area when it ran over the two men.

One man was trapped underneath the dump truck, and officers managed to pull him out, Fladeboe reported.

One victim was rushed to Valley Medical Center and the other is dead.

All work in the area has stopped.

A motorist managed to flag down California Highway Patrol officers and they are currently on the scene.

Breaking. 2 workers run over by dump truck working on #Highway17 slide. Major injuries pic.twitter.com/EzZciKJfjj — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 9, 2017

Rescue underway on #Highway17. Two workers hit by dump truck. One man trapped underneath. They were working on slide. Work stopped now pic.twitter.com/gOME520Cxs — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 9, 2017

