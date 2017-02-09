VIDEO: 1 lane reopens on Hwy 37, for now

Published: Updated:
highway 37 flooding

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — One lane of Highway 37 is open after all lanes in both directions were closed Wednesday due to flooding.

Crews worked all day yesterday to pump water out of the area.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is reporting live from the highway Thursday morning.

She says just one eastbound 37 lane, the fast lane, is open.

All other east and westbound lanes are still flooded and closed to traffic.

Averi reports that there is a massive amount of standing water that could easily spill over to the open lane with the passing of today’s storm.

CHP and Caltrans are working to keep up with the amount of water they expect to come rushing in from the downpour.

Still, it is likely that all lanes will eventually close once again.

