VIDEO: 3-story home catches fire in San Leandro

Courtesy of Alameda County Fire
Courtesy of Alameda County Fire

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Alameda County Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in San Leandro Thursday morning.

The fire is on the 16900 block of President Drive in unincorporated San Leandro.

It was first reported around 9:00 a.m. by Alameda Conty Fire on their Twitter page.

The burning building is a 3-story house on a descending hillside, according to Alameda County Fire’s Twitter report.

There is so much smoke coming from the building that viewers are saying they can see it from the freeway.

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

