VIDEO: 3-story home catches fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Alameda County Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in San Leandro Thursday morning.

The fire is on the 16900 block of President Drive in unincorporated San Leandro.

It was first reported around 9:00 a.m. by Alameda Conty Fire on their Twitter page.

San Leandro 2-alarm fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Alameda County Fire

The burning building is a 3-story house on a descending hillside, according to Alameda County Fire’s Twitter report.

There is so much smoke coming from the building that viewers are saying they can see it from the freeway.

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

President Dr: 2-alarm fire is at a 3-story house on a descending hillside. No reports of injuries. #Ashland pic.twitter.com/bMFNl3Lxiw — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 9, 2017

Ashland: #ALCOFirefighters battling a 2-alarm fire on the 16900 block of President Dr. in unincorporated San Leandro. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/GLkxw8osAD — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 9, 2017