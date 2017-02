KENTFIELD (KRON) — Two teenagers had a little fun with the weather on Thursday, as video caught them tubing on a flooded Kentfield Street.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman captured the video on Berens Avenue.

In the video, you see two teen boys attached to an SUV, riding on what looks like an inflatable pool toy.

The children do not have much time to take advantage of the storm.

The weather is expected to dry out Friday and remain dry until Wednesday of next week.