FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into his car not once, but twice in two days.

The incident happened on Beck Avenue in Fairfield near Cadenasso Drive.

The first incident happened on Wednesday and the second one happened on Thursday, both at 7:15 a.m.

In both incidents, the suspect drove up and stopped near the 15-year-old and asked her if she needed a ride.

The teen declined both times and walked away.

After the first incident, the suspect pulled into a parking lot, circled around, and drove past her again.

It was not until a short time after the second incident that the teen filed a report with a police officer because she felt she was being followed.

Police are looking for the suspect’s SUV

They believe it is an early 2000s Lincoln Navigator.

The suspect IS described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.