OAKLAND (KRON) — Fifty years ago, the Black Panther Party started in Oakland and its mission caught fire across the United States.

Their message is resonating with black and poor communities, frustrated by a world that they felt did not treat them fairly nor with dignity.

People always hear about the Panther Politics–the guns, the controversial side of the Black Panther Party. An exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California traces that history but adds so much more.

It is called “All Power to the People” and it will wrap up at the end of Black History Month.

