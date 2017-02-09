VIDEO: Strongest in series of Bay Area storms hits soggy Guerneville

GUERNEVILLE (AP) — The strongest of this week’s drenching storms has moved ashore in Northern California, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides in the region of already soggy hillsides and swollen rivers.

Flood and wind warnings are in place again Thursday north of San Francisco, where residents along the Russian River have stacked sandbags to protect their properties.

The river overtopped its banks in some areas and flooded streets Wednesday, but it began to drop later in the day. The wine region community never dried out after damaging flooding during storms last month.

The National Weather Service is warning that the nearby Napa River could swell beyond flood stage by Thursday evening.

