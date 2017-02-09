VIDEO: Viewer brings coffee to KRON4’s Will Tran during storm coverage

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — During the recent series of storms, our KRON4 team has been out braving the heavy rain and strong winds.

And when it comes to reporters, they have it rough, standing in the showers during their live shots.

KRON4’s Will Tran and Yoli Aceves were standing in the pouring rain Thursday morning in the North Bay.

We love the fact that a couple of KRON4 viewers felt sorry for them and decided to cheer them up a bit.

The viewers in Santa Rosa braved the storm and brought Will and Yoli some coffee to help them stay warm during their live reports.

