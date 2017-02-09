Wind Alert: 50 to 60 mile an hour gusts to hit Bay Area

An uprooted tree that struck a home in Sacramento, Calif is seen Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The homes' resident, who declined to be identified, said the tree fell during the storm around 7 p.m. Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(KRON) Strong winds will blow through the Bay Area starting Thursday morning.

Gusts in the Bay Area Hills will hit 50 to 60 miles an hour. In lower elevations gusts will get up to 45 miles an hour.

Bridges will also be a concern, look for wind advisories on the spans.

The strong winds will likely topple trees as the ground in most places is saturated.

