Wind Alert: 50 to 60 mile an hour gusts to hit Bay Area

(KRON) Strong winds will blow through the Bay Area starting Thursday morning.

Gusts in the Bay Area Hills will hit 50 to 60 miles an hour. In lower elevations gusts will get up to 45 miles an hour.

Bridges will also be a concern, look for wind advisories on the spans.

The strong winds will likely topple trees as the ground in most places is saturated.

Reminder: Wind Advisory in effect from late tonight through 4PM tomorrow. Gusts to 45 mph at lower elevations, 50-60 mph in the hills.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/IKMtU04D3P — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 9, 2017

