SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly steals from elderly victims in the San Francisco area, according to police.

Since November, the suspect has been stealing wallets from senior citizens in the El Camino Real corridor in South San Francisco, as well as neighboring cities on the Peninsula, police said.

Police say the suspect typically targets elderly women.

She distracts them from their belongings, and quickly snatches valuables from their purses, such as wallets and cash.

She is also known for targeting items that people place in their shopping carts.

The suspect is accused of using her victims’ credit cards at various department and convenience stores, police said.

She is still on the loose, and continues her crime spree, authorities said.

Police are asking the public to be aware of their belongings.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or send an anonymous tip to (650) 952-2244.