Athletes take aim at Under Armour CEO for Trump support

BALTIMORE (AP) – Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump.

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, called Trump “an asset to the country” in an interview with CNBC this week. The company later issued a statement saying it engages in “policy, not politics.”

Under Armour sponsors Johnson, Copeland and Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors. Johnson sent out a statement on social media on Thursday saying Plank’s words “were divisive and lacking in perspective.”

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank’s comments that she spoke to him directly.

None of the three has severed ties with the company.