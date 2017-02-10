California’s $250 million home for sale

(KRON) A Los Angeles mega-mansion is up for grabs. The 38,000 square foot home , complete with a helicopter and an exotic car collection, can be yours, for $250 million.

The video takes you inside the priciest home for sale in the United States.

On the lower level there is almost 11,000 feet of pure entertainment. The house comes with almost $30 million dollars worth of cars. There’s 12 cars, a Spiker from Holland, was used in Basic Instinct with Sharon Stone.

There is an indoor theater, it is a 40 seat room. It has 7,000 music videos and movies loaded into seven kaleidoscopes.

The house has six bars. One with a TV that is 28 feet long by 7 feet tall.

Also included two wine cellars in the house. One has 2,500 bottles of wine and champagne that comes fully stocked. The value, $300,000.

There is an 85-foot all-glass tile pool, big swim up bar. This cost over $2 million to build and execute.