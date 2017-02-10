Classic KRON4: Bubb Rubb and Lil Sis talking whistle tips

(KRON) If you have never seen Bubb Rubb and Lil Sis…. this video was from 2003 when the two became internet stars talking about whistle tips. Woo Woo

From Wikipedia;

Whistle tips, also referred to as whistler tips, or whistlers, are modified vehicle exhaust pipes that generate a whistling sound during the operation of a motor vehicle that can often be heard up to a mile away.[1]

The whistle tip is a small metal plate with a central hole that is welded into the inner tip of the exhaust pipe. As exhaust gases are forced through the exhaust system under pressure, they pass through the hole and generate a whistling sound similar to a steam locomotive whistle. This fad began in Oakland; the origin of the technique reportedly began with A-1 Muffler, Brake, and Radiators.[2] Removable whistle tips have long been used as practical joke devices prior to this fad.