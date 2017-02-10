Crews work to restore power and cut down trees in Menlo Park

MENLO PARk (KRON) — Crews have issued an advisory in the area of Menlo Park on account of power outages and downed tree’s.

According to the Menlo Park police, PG&E crews reported to the 1300 block of Laurel Street due to a power outage and crews from Menlo Park Public Works are also in the area cutting trees.

It is unknown at this time how many customers are affected by the power outages.

Crews from both agencies have set up a perimeter and have asked morning commuters to be mindful of traffic congestion and the workers. Use caution when driving during your morning commute.

There was no estimated time when power would be restored, or when crews will be finished cutting down tree’s.