Downed poles and wires causes roadway to close in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Extreme weather conditions have caused a roadway in San Mateo County to shut down for early morning commuters, Friday morning.

According to officials, Old La Honda Road is closed between Skyline Boulevard and Highway 84 due to downed poles and wires.

Work crews have approached the scene and are working to clear the roadway from all objects.

Stormy weather caused a lot of problems for major roadways throughout the week some of which included downed tree’s, flooding and mudslides.

Crews said there is no estimated time when the roadway will be open.

Officials have asked drivers to use alternate routes, and Skyline Boulevard between Old La Honda Road and Highway 84 is open.

