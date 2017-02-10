FAIRFIELD (BCN) — Fairfield police have arrested a Fairfield man who is suspected of trying to lure a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Hispanic man in his mid-20s tried to lure a girl into his light-colored Lincoln Navigator around 7:15 a.m. on both days as she walked on Beck Avenue near Cadenasso Drive, police said.

The suspect drove up, stopped near the teen and asked if she needed a ride, police said. The girl declined and walked away.

After the first incident, the man pulled into a parking lot, circled and drove by the girl, making her feel she was being followed, police said.

The girl reported the incidents to police and gave a description of the vehicle.

Police officers were conducting surveillance in the Beck Avenue and Cadenasso Drive area around 7:10 a.m. Friday when an officer spotted the vehicle that was described by the girl in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers contacted the driver, Ausencio Rosales-Ramos, 35, of Fairfield on Burgundy Way.

Rosales-Ramos’s son, a toddler, was in the car and Rosales-Ramos was inexplicably pulled over.

Rosales-Ramos was positively identified as the suspect in both incidents. He was arrested for misdemeanor annoying and molesting a child under age 18 and for driving without a license and he was booked into the Solano County Jail on both charges.

There is no indication Rosales-Ramos’ son was in danger or had been victimized, police said.