Flood waters swamp homes along Russian River

(KRON) The Russian River at Guerneville crested at 34.4 feet at about 1 p.m. Friday, nearly five feet lower than previously predicted.

The earlier prediction of 39 feet prompted the Sonoma County Office of Emergency Services to issue an advisory evacuation notice Thursday, and the Guerneville Veterans Memorial building was to serve as a shelter.

KRON4’s Quadcopter4 was out over areas along the Russian River on Friday:

Approximately 550 households are impacted when the Russian River reaches 35 feet, Wachsberg said. The river is expected to remain at or above flood level until 11 p.m. Friday.

As of 8:42 p.m. Thursday, there were 34 road closures in the unincorporated area of Sonoma County, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

As of this morning, Riverfront Regional Park, Spring Lake Regional Park, Sunset Beach and Steelhead Beach were closed.

These pictures are from our helicopter above Guernville at 2:15 p.m. Friday:

Another home surrounded by water along the Russian River: