Gary’s Mailbag: How proud of your son are you?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • The new 49ers head coach sure didn’t bowl me over with his personality. I’m worried. – Kurt
  • Terell Owens doesn’t deserve to be in Canton. Bad guys shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame! – Chance
  • This is my all-time favorite photo of you. How proud are you of that little guy? – Maria
  • How did you celebrate Tom Brady’s 5th Super Bowl win? – Bernie
  • They keep saying on the radio you don’t use notes. You might actually be good, if you did. – Rich

