Hayward man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for trafficking cocaine

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A Hayward man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for trafficking cocaine, U.S. Attorney Brian Stretch announced Thursday.

Leshawn Lawson, 41, was sentenced to 214 months in prison after being found guilty in July of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, prosecutors said.

Lawson was driving a white Bentley containing with about 10 kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle’s trunk when he was pulled over by police in Livermore, prosecutors said.

The officer seized the cocaine and more than $10,000.

Testing revealed there was 9,957 grams of 87.6 percent pure cocaine in the trunk, prosecutors said.

Lawson was indicted in February of 2015.

He will also have a five-year period of supervised release.

