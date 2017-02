(KRON) Highway 35 in Los Gatos is shut down, a portion of the roadway at Las Cumbres Road is gone.

The ground gave-way Friday.

The CHP sent this tweet out Friday afternoon:

SR-35 near Las Cumbres Rd closed indefinitely due to a wash out pic.twitter.com/MdFwO4iLDA — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) February 10, 2017