Highway 37 in Novato a wet, muddy mess



(KRON) Highway 37 in Novato remains closed Friday. Flood waters are sitting on the roadway.

Friday marks the third straight day the highway has been closed. Briefly Thursday one lane of traffic was open East bound but once the rain started falling the flood waters moved back in.

KRON4’s Averi Harper has been covering the situation all week tweeted this:

Is it a creek? Is it a river? No, it’s SR-37. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/K1imTRqPQp — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) February 10, 2017

Thursday night the flood waters moved closer to Highway 101.

The CHP was forced to close the South Novato Blvd off ramp.

NEW CLOSURE: Flooding near SR-37 in Novato has forced us to close the South Novato Boulevard off ramp from… https://t.co/DbGV9KOaGy — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) February 10, 2017