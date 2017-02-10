Highway 37 in Novato a wet, muddy mess

(KRON) Highway 37 in Novato remains closed Friday. Flood waters are sitting on the roadway.

Friday marks the third straight day the highway has been closed. Briefly Thursday one lane of traffic was open East bound but once the rain started falling the flood waters moved back in.

KRON4’s Averi Harper has been covering the situation all week tweeted this:

Thursday night the flood waters moved closer to Highway 101.

The CHP was forced to close the South Novato Blvd off ramp.

