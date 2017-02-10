Mudslides shut down Highway 50 to Lake Tahoe

Related Coverage Mudslide closes Interstate 80 to Lake Tahoe

(KRON) Highway 50 at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines is shut down due to a mudslide.

The CHP just tweeted this information:

E/B US 50 at Sly Park Rd is closed due to landslides. Undetermined ETA for opening. — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) February 11, 2017

All roads to #LakeTahoe from Bay Area/ Sacramento are closed at this time. Mudslides on Hwy50, I80 and heavy snow on SR88. @CaltransDist3 — South Tahoe Now (@SouthTahoeNow) February 11, 2017

Both freeways into Tahoe are shut down.

Interstate 80 at Baxter is shut down due to a mudslide as well.