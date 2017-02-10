Mudslides shut down Highway 50 to Lake Tahoe

(KRON) Highway 50 at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines is shut down due to a mudslide.
The CHP just tweeted this information:
E/B US 50 at Sly Park Rd is closed due to landslides. Undetermined ETA for opening.
— CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) February 11, 2017
All roads to #LakeTahoe from Bay Area/ Sacramento are closed at this time. Mudslides on Hwy50, I80 and heavy snow on SR88. @CaltransDist3
— South Tahoe Now (@SouthTahoeNow) February 11, 2017
Both freeways into Tahoe are shut down.
Interstate 80 at Baxter is shut down due to a mudslide as well.