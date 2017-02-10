Mudslides shut down Highway 50 to Lake Tahoe

By Published: Updated:
16601766_1910857495814444_4759039529336943913_o

(KRON) Highway 50 at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines is shut down due to a mudslide.

The CHP just tweeted this information:

Both freeways into Tahoe are shut down.

Interstate 80 at Baxter is shut down due to a mudslide as well.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s