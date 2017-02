UNION CITY (KRON) — Union City police have arrested a Kaiser medical assistant accused of sexually assaulting a female patient, police said.

The alleged assault happened on Jan. 25 when the female patient was going to a medical appointment. During her visit, she said she was sexually assaulted by a medical assistant.

The women then told police.

Police arrested the suspect, Efrain Castanon of Hayward, Friday on a $250,000 warrant.

No other information was made available by police.