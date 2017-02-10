Landslide closes Sausalito road

SAUSALITO (KRON)– A mudslide closed a road in Sausalito Thursday, according to the Sausalito Police Department.

The slide was reported around 8:38 a.m. to the Highway Transportation District.

The area is no stranger to mudslides during the rainy season.

VIDEO: Mudslide closes Sausalito road

KRON4 obtained video footage of the city’s rising flood levels after Thursday’s winter storm.

Sausalito flood waters on the rise

Sausalito Lateral is closed in both directions, according to police.

There is no approximate time when the road will be reopened.