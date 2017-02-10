Man arrested in connection to possession of drugs and stolen vehicle in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police arrested a man who was connected to a vehicle theft and possession of narcotics in Petaluma, Thursday morning.

Tyler Suit, 24, of Petaluma was arrested Feb. 9 around 10:13 a.m. at the intersection of East Madison Street and Maria Drive when an officer spotted Suit in a suspicious vehicle.

Police said, the officer checked on the vehicle and discovered that the automobile was stolen.

The officer held Suit in the vehicle at gunpoint and waited for additional officers to arrive on scene, and Suit was taken into custody without incident. It was later discovered Suit was in possession of methamphetamine.

According to police, Suit admitted to stealing the vehicle as well as other in Petaluma.

Suit was ultimately booked into the Sonoma County Jail for violations of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.