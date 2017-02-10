More mud pushed into Orinda family’s home

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of KRON4 reporter Haaziq Madyun.
Photo courtesy of KRON4 reporter Haaziq Madyun.

ORINDA (KRON)- More mud was pushed into an Orinda family’s home that was damaged by a mudslide Thursday.

The rear of the house was toppled with mud, crushing the deck area.

Mudslide smashes into Orinda home

KRON4 reporter, Haaziq Madyun, was on site Friday to observe the scene.

Civil engineers were assessing the damage caused by Thursday’s landslide, according to Madyun.

Engineers were trying to figure out how to remove the the mud without destabilizing the home.

Residents in the area are concerned that the area is unstable and are fearful their property is at risk.

