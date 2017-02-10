Mudslide closes Interstate 80 to Lake Tahoe

(KRON) A mudslide is blocking Interstate 80 near Baxter in the Sierra. Getting to Lake Tahoe’s North Shore will take you extra time.

From the Truckee CHP office:

Traffic Alert: Updated at 10:26 am.

I-80 is closed due to a mud slide.

Westbound is closed at SR-20.
Eastbound is closed at Colfax.

The slide is I-80 westbound, east of the 4000′ sign.

We are currently turning all truck traffic in truckee.

Cars are being allowed to SR-20 and taking a detour through Nevada City to SR-49 to Auburn.

Expect significant delays.

