Mudslide closes Interstate 80 to Lake Tahoe

(KRON) A mudslide is blocking Interstate 80 near Baxter in the Sierra. Getting to Lake Tahoe’s North Shore will take you extra time.

From the Truckee CHP office:

Traffic Alert: Updated at 10:26 am.

I-80 is closed due to a mud slide.

Westbound is closed at SR-20.

Eastbound is closed at Colfax.

The slide is I-80 westbound, east of the 4000′ sign.

We are currently turning all truck traffic in truckee.

Cars are being allowed to SR-20 and taking a detour through Nevada City to SR-49 to Auburn.

Expect significant delays.

I-80 is CLOSED due to #mudslide EB closed at Colfax WB closed at Donner Interchange #castorm #cbs13 (photo:Cody Palmer) pic.twitter.com/wVMYOO4sm3 — Tony Lopez (@tlomedia) February 10, 2017

Heading up I80 into the Sierra today? A mudslide has shut down all lanes, in addition to heavy snow. No estimated time of reopening. #CAwx https://t.co/co48K2R2pW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 10, 2017