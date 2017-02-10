SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A multiple-car crash on northbound Highway 101 before Interstate 280 has left only two lanes open on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

There is debris on the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

US-101 nb south of I-280 second lane open due to multiple vehicle collision. Debris in roadway. Use alternative routes — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js