Multiple-car crash on Highway 101 before I-280 snarls afternoon commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A multiple-car crash on northbound Highway 101 before Interstate 280 has left only two lanes open on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

There is debris on the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

