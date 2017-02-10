Old La Honda Road in San Mateo County blocked by landslide

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A portion of Old La Honda Road in San Mateo County has been blocked by a mudslide, according to a county alert.

It is happening in the area of 560 Old La Honda Rd.

Crews are on-scene trying to open the road.

The road is only open to residents that live east of the blockage, the alert said.

Residents who live west of the closure are being asked to use Kings Mountain Road to get home.

