Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord

CONCORD (KRON)– A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van in Concord early Friday morning, according to Concord Police.

The auto-pedestrian collision happened around 3:45 a.m. on Monument Boulevard at Reganti Drive.

The 51-year-old victim was crossing Monument Boulevard between Reganti Drive and Eureka lane when he was struck by a 1998 van, police said.

The female driver, 43, was traveling westbound on Monument Boulevard.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.