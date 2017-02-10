Police arrest residential burglar after victim sees him enter side yard

PALO ALTO (KRON)– Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a home Thursday after the owner watched the suspect enter, according to Palo Alto police.

The burglary happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Colorado Avenue.

The resident, a woman in her 30s, said she was inside her home when she saw the unknown man enter from her unlocked side gate.

She left her house, got into her car, backed out of the driveway, and called 9-1-1.

She looked through her window and noticed the suspect had broken into her home.

Once officers arrived on the scene they witnessed the suspect, 20-year-old Trung Quang Daole of Palo Alto, exiting the front door with the victim’s property.

Daole allegedly waved a broomstick at officers as a weapon, police said.

An officer deployed his taser after he ignored commands and continued to walk away.

The taser had no effect on the suspect, so he was tackled by officers.

The Daole was arrested and taken into custody.

He displayed multiple signs of being under the influence of narcotics, according to police.

Police booked Daole into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary, resisting arrest, and being under the influence of narcotics.