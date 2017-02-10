Potential for mudslides closes Hwy 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (BCN)– State Highway 17 in closed in both directions this morning between Scotts Valley and the Santa Clara County line because a hill where a previous landslide occurred is unstable, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Highway 17 was closed at 9:15 a.m. between Granite Creek Road to Summit Road.

The previous landslide occurred between Vine Hill Road and Sugarloaf Road, CHP Officer Trista Drake said.

Scotts Valley police said there is no estimate of when the road will reopen.

A landslide on the highway on Thursday killed a worker and pinned another under a truck as they were working to clear it.

