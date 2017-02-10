President Trump not planning to appeal travel ban halt to Supreme Court

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump's freewheeling style on Twitter and elsewhere is complicating life for the government lawyers tasked with defending his executive actions in court. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump is not planning on appealing to the Supreme Court the decision halting the travel ban, according to a CNN source.

The White House is looking for ways to currently save Trump’s executive order on immigration, CNN said.

“We will win that battle. The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order,” Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One Friday evening.

One way Trump might save the ban is to re-word the executive order or write a new one.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s