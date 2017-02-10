WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump is not planning on appealing to the Supreme Court the decision halting the travel ban, according to a CNN source.

The White House is looking for ways to currently save Trump’s executive order on immigration, CNN said.

“We will win that battle. The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order,” Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One Friday evening.

One way Trump might save the ban is to re-word the executive order or write a new one.