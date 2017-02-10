SAN RAMON (KRON) — More than two dozen cars were burglarized in San Ramon, Danville, and Blackhawk on Monday evening.

The majority of the burglaries were reported in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness on Norris Canyon road in San Ramon.

Police say the burglars smashed 14-car windows and three more in a nearby parking lot.

Another six cars were burglarized in the Blackhawk Plaza on Monday as well. And 3 other cars were hit in Danville.

Police say most of the items stolen were left in plain site, including purses and laptops.

No arrests have been made but police say they are following several leads.

