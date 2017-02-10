Road repair begins in Sonoma after storm damage

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)- Crews in Sonoma County are repairing roadway damage after Thursday’s rainstorm caused the Green Valley Creek to flood, according to Sonoma County Water Agency officials.

Thursday’s heavy rain caused the creek to jump its bank and run over Green Valley Road.

The water covered the road and caused damage to the pavement, officials said.

Several agencies including the Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District, the Sonoma County Department of Transportation and Public Works and the Sonoma County Water Agency will be involved in the emergency repair work.

The work includes removing sediment that is clogging the creek near Green Valley Road.

Several aquatic species such as Coho Salmon, Steelhead Trout, and California freshwater shrimp are at risk of stranding, officials said.

Green Valley Road was closed Thursday due to roadway damage.

A community meeting will be held today around 4 p.m. at the Sanchietti barn at 10076 Green Valley Road to inform residents of the repair work.