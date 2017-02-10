Russian River to crest Friday just over flood stage

(KRON) The Russian River at Guerneville will crest just under 35 feet Friday that is three feet over flood stage.

People living in the area along the river should expect moderate flooding.

The Guerneville area has received a staggering five and a half feet of rain since January 1, 2017.

Amazing rainfall totals at Venado in Sonoma County. More than 5 and 1/2 feet(!) of rain since Jan 1. pic.twitter.com/HTupVQHQum — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 10, 2017