Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office releases photo of shoe similar to one containing foot found on beach

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of a shoe similar to the one found with the remains of a human foot that washed ashore on Doran Beach on the Sonoma Coast on Tuesday.

The right, men’s black canvas-style shoe with black laces and a black ankle-high sock was found in the Cypress day use area of the beach south of Bodega Bay around 1:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ted Vellis at the Sonoma County coroner’s office at (707) 565-5070.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

