Stormy weather causes major road closures in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Stormy weather has caused a state route and a highway in San Mateo County to be shut down for several hours, Friday morning.

State Route 35 and Highway 1 in San Mateo County have been closed in both directions on an account of downed tree’s and wires, according to county officials.

The area affected on State Route 35 is a mile north of Highway 84, and officials said there is no estimated time when the road will be open in both directions.

The are affected on Highway 1 is at North Verde Road south of Half Moon Bay, and the highway is closed until further notice.

Officials advised morning commuters to take alternate routes, as it is undetermined when the roadways will reopen.

Recent stormy weather within the Bay Area has caused problems across major roadways involving downed tree’s, downed power lines and mudslides.