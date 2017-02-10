The World According to Gary: Durant returns to OKC

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary talk about Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City, Tom Brady’s pricey memorabilia, and 49ers new coach, Kyle Shanahan.

The Warriors take on Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday. This will be the first time Warriors shooting guard, Kevin Durant will face Oklahoma City Thunder on their turf.

Kyle Shanahan is the San Francisco 49ers new head coach. He may be what the 49ers were missing.

Tom Brady is charging fans $1000 dollars for a signed football and $1200 for a gameday style jersey. Question were raised on whether the funds are going to a charity or his pockets.