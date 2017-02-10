RENO, Nev. (AP) — Emergency crews have rescued three people from flood waters near the Truckee River in Reno as a winter storm continues to dump rain and snow along the Sierra’s eastern front.

KOLO-TV reports (http://tinyurl.com/jyua7kx) two of its reporters called 911 Friday morning when they heard a man shouting for help while holding onto a shed in a pasture on the east edge of Reno.

Rescue workers loaded the man and two others into boats and took one to a local hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

A winter storm warning remains in effect into Saturday at Lake Tahoe, where nearly 3 feet of snow fell in the upper elevations overnight.

A flood warning continues for most of western Nevada through Friday night, and through the weekend in northeast Nevada.

All schools were closed Friday in Washoe and Douglas counties.