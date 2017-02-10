MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Rising reservoirs have South Bay water managers doing what they can to keep things under control.

At Anderson Lake, that is where a huge amount of excess water is being released. The water level is already beyond the point that regulators want it.

On Friday, the water was coming through an outlet at 416 cubic feet per second. It’s quite a sight.

Lots of people stopped by just to look at the water zipping by and spouting 15 or 20 feet in the air.

Because of seismic concerns, regulators say the 60-year-old dam should only hold 68 percent of the reservoir’s capacity.

On Friday, it was at 93 percent capacity, so the Santa Clara Valley Water District opened the outflow completely in Anderson Park.

“We need to release water from that reservoir as quickly as we are physically able to get that water level back down,” Marty Grimes said. “Unfortunately, our outlets not that big.”

But they won’t make much headway, even during the dry spell of the next few days, because the runoff coming into the lake is coming in at 2,000 cubic feet per second, five times the outflow amount.

So, the reservoir will still be inching up slowly until next week’s storms, when the water district expects it to fill to capacity.

As for flooding concerns, they say that’s not really an issue until water starts coming over the spillway because they can’t control the flow at that point.

But even still, Coyote Creek can hold a lot of water, too, so the water district doesn’t anticipate flooding issues in the immediate future.