1 dead, 1 injured after separate Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured after two separate shootings happened minutes apart in Oakland, according to police.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 2:03 a.m. in the 6500 block of Avenal Avenue, according to police.

Once there, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About a half hour later, officers responded to a report of another shooting at 2:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of 94th Avenue, authorities said.

At the scene officers found another male victim who had also been shot.

Police say he was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

An arrest was not made in either shooting and suspect descriptions were not immediately available.

