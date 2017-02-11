(KRON) 330 million gallons of water cover Highway 37 in Novato.

Highway 37 will likely be shut down for some time since the pumps brought in to drain the flood waters are barely having an impact.

The freeway is closed between Highway 101 and the Atherton Avenue exit in both direction.

State Senator Mike Mike McGuire’s tweet:

CaltransD4 Superintendent Will Hauke briefing Senator McGuire and guests about the flooding on Highway 37. pic.twitter.com/EmoDVfFG02 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 11, 2017