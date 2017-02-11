Barry Bonds rides his bike through Giants FanFest, surprises fans by signing autographs

(Will Tran/Twitter)
(Will Tran/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Who says No. 25 doesn’t get along with fans?

The former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds surprised fans at FanFest on Saturday when he showed up riding his bike, and then even staying to sign autographs.

KRON4’s Will Tran and his family ran into Bonds outside AT&T Park.

In a video posted on Bonds’ Twitter, you can hear at least one fan shouting, “Barry! Barry!” as many orange and black faithful surround him.

Bonds seemed happy to oblige to the autograph requests.

Bonds had been seen riding around the city before.

Bonds retired from baseball after the 2007 season.

He is the all-time home run leader with 762.

Bonds is still trying to get into the Hall of Fame.

Marred by suspicions of using performance-enhancing drugs, for five straight years, he has fallen short of the 75 percent of votes needed for induction.

Giant’s Fan Fest 2017

