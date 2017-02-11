SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Who says No. 25 doesn’t get along with fans?

The former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds surprised fans at FanFest on Saturday when he showed up riding his bike, and then even staying to sign autographs.

KRON4’s Will Tran and his family ran into Bonds outside AT&T Park.

My fam ran across guy 2day that was “kind of” big deal. U can say HE built A T & T park. Barry Bonds @kron4news pic.twitter.com/kOibx1vFgf — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 12, 2017

In a video posted on Bonds’ Twitter, you can hear at least one fan shouting, “Barry! Barry!” as many orange and black faithful surround him.

Bonds seemed happy to oblige to the autograph requests.

Just a little SF Giants fan fest signing before my bike ride. pic.twitter.com/2WaCiJUlMh — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) February 11, 2017

When @BarryBonds rides by on his bike and stops to sign autographs for #SFGiants fans in line for #SFGFest >>>> pic.twitter.com/uptvjwISa7 — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiantsFans) February 11, 2017

Bonds had been seen riding around the city before.

Bonds retired from baseball after the 2007 season.

He is the all-time home run leader with 762.

Bonds is still trying to get into the Hall of Fame.

Marred by suspicions of using performance-enhancing drugs, for five straight years, he has fallen short of the 75 percent of votes needed for induction.

