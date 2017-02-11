Connecticut business lets you send a love letter engraved in chocolate

Ken Melech, WTNH Photojournalist and Macy Corica, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:


BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you tired of the same old Valentine’s Day card? Imagine if you could put a personalized message onto a piece of chocolate. Well, good news! At Noteworthy Chocolates in Bethel, they get personal with laser-etched chocolates.

“I’m a custom chocolate engraver. I engrave messages and logos into chocolate. We are the first company to do that,” said Sauvageau.

They’ve been in business for about three months. Michael Sauvageau and his wife Jennifer worked for about 15 months before they got their product out to the market.

“I’ve never worked so hard on something and had so much fun doing it. You know, it’s a little scary not bringing in money and money goes out every month, but knowing that we have a really solid concept, a really great idea and a really solid product,” said Sauvageau.

They had their first proposal recently. Someone wrote ‘Will you marry me?’ onto a piece of chocolate. She said yes!

The Sauvageau’s say everything they do is done with thoughtfulness and they love seeing people writing heartfelt messages and poems when they are getting someone a gift.

“It really can come from the heart when people open it up and see their name and a message that they know only that other person could have written, it’s really special,” said Sauvageau.

